Mahindra Zeo EV V1 and V2 launched price starts at Rs. 7.52 lakh, see detailed specs here

Bhubaneswar: Mahindra Zeo EV has been launched on Friday by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) a subsidiary of Mahindra. This EV has two variants the Mahindra Zeo EV V1 and V2.

According to reports, the starting price of the vehicle will be Rs. 7.5 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) for the base variant. The powertrain architecture of the vehicle will be High-voltage 300+ V architecture. The motor type of the Mahindra Zeo EV is a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, with motor power of 30 kW and motor torque of 114 Nm.

The battery capacity of the vehicle is 21.3 kWh (liquid-cooled battery) and comes packed with a 18.4 kWh battery. The vehicle has a top speed of 60 kms per hour. The real-world driving range of the vehicle is an impressive 160 km. Mahindra Zeo has two driving modes Eco and Power.

Fast Charging Capability of the vehicle is a great advantage, the DC fast charging has a 100 km range in 60 minutes. The maximum load is upto 765 kg. The main use of the vehicle involves urban logistics and last-mile transportation. Up to Rs. 7 Lakh over seven years compared to a diesel SCV will be the estimated fuel saving in the vehicle.