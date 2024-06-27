Mahindra XUV700 achieves two lakh production milestone, know details

Mahindra XUV700 has made another milestone when it comes to the sale of XUV700 in India. The SUV has crossed two lakh production milestone and thus proved its success. Since the launch of the SUV in India, Indian buyers had a special connection with the SUV. For those who are unknown, the Mahindra XUV500 was discontinued before the launch of Mahindra XUV700.

The XUV700 had achieved 1 lakh production milestone in just 21 months. On the other hand, the next 1 lakh sales were done in just 12 months. Mahindra has now introduced two new colour options in the XUV700 lineup. Buyers get new colours namely Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna. On the other hand, the single-tone colour options are Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, Electric Blue, Everest White, Midnight Black, and Napoli Black.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, the XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 200hp of power, and a 2.2-litre diesel unit that produces 185hp of power. When it comes to transmission options buyers get 6-speed manual as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic. On the other hand, the diesel engine is offered with an all-wheel drive configuration. The petrol engine is available is FWD only.

The Mahindra XUV700 costs Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh, and competes with the likes of Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector and Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and even Jeep Compass.

