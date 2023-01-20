Mahindra XUV400: The worthy rival to the Tata Nexon EV, Here is the comparison

The Mahindra XUV400 has been launched in India and the price of the electric vehicle is quite similar to that of the Tata Nexon EV. It will not be improper to say that the XUV400 is directly pitched against the likes of Tata Nexon EV. If the XUV400 manages to grab the attention of Indian car buyers, the sales of the Tata Nexon EV might get hit. We have managed to compare both the vehicles side by side in every aspect.

The comparison between both the EVs has been mentioned below.

Dimensions and Boot

The Mahindra XUV400 has dimensions of 4200mm X 1821mm X 1634mm (Lx WxH). On the other hand, the Nexon EV has dimensions of 3993mm X 1811mm X 1606mm (Lx WxH). It can be clearly seen that the XUV400 is larger than its rival in every dimension. The wheelbase of the Nexon EV is 2498mm while the Mahindra XUV400 is 2600mm.

At 378 litres, the boot of the XUV400 is slightly bigger than the Nexon EV (that is 350 litres). The wheel size of both the cars is same (16 inches).

Battery, power and range

Just like the Tata Nexon EV, the Mahindra XUV400 is offered in two battery packs. This means that the buyers can opt for a variant according to their budget. A smaller battery pack means that the price as well as the range of the car will be comparatively less than other variants. A bigger battery pack ensures that you can cover more miles.

The Mahindra XUV400 is offered in 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery pack. While the former offers 375km range, the later variant offers 456km range.

On the other hand, Tata Nexon EV gives a range of 312km for 30.2 kWh battery pack. On the other hand the Max variant offers a battery pack of 40.5 kWh and a range of 453 km. It is expected that the top variants of both variants should have a similar range in the real world.

Speaking about power the Mahindra XUV400 offers a power of 150 PS and a torque of 310 Nm.

The Tata Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack that offers a power of 145 PS and 250 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that offers a power of 129 PS and 245 Nm of torque.

In terms of acceleration, 0-100 kmph is achieved in 8.3 seconds by XUV400. The Nexon EV achieves the same feat in less than 9 seconds.

Charging

A 0-80 percent charging via 50 kW DC charger can be achieved on XUV400. Similarly Nexon EV takes 56 minutes to get charged from 0-80 percent.

A full charge on the XUV400 through a 7.2 kW AC charger takes 6.5 hours. On the other hand, the Nexon EV takes 5-6 hours to charge completely through a 7.2 kW AC charger.

Price

The Mahindra XUV400 is priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh. Given that both the EVs are manufactured by Indian manufacturers and are value for money products, the competition between both will get tough in the upcoming times.

(N.B.- All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices. Buyers should try to contact their nearest car dealers in order to know the exact on-road/ ex showroom prices.)