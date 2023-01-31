Mahindra XUV400 receives over 10,000 bookings in just 4 days

Mahindra XUV400 has reportedly received over 10,000 bookings in just four days after the company opened its bookings in the market. The bookings for the all-electric SUV officially started in 34 cities at 11:00 am on January 26, 2023.

The electric SUV was launched in September last year with an introductory price of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 units of each of the two variants namely EL and EC. The deliveries of the EL variant will commence in March 2023 while the latter would reach the buyers during the upcoming Diwali festive season.

On January 26, Mahindra opened the order books for the XUV400. Now, the carmaker claims that the XUV400 has an approximate 7-month delivery period.

The Mahindra XUV400 has a similar exterior look as its ICE version, the XUV300. It has received a few cosmetic tweaks like the copper accents on the bumper, door sills and grille, along with a copper twin peaks logo.

The interior of the electric SUV includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also features electric ORVMs, automatic headlamps and wipers and an electric sunroof.

Powertrain

The XUV400 comes equipped with an electric motor that produces 148 BHP and 310 Nm. It comes with three drive modes tuned for steering, throttle response and regeneration. The company offers two battery options that can offer up to 375-456 km of range (MIDC).

Meanwhile, Mahindra is also auctioning the one-of-one, exclusive edition of the All-Electric XUV400. This is a product of a creative collaboration between Mahindra Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose and the award-winning fashion designer, Rimzim Dadu. The auction started January 26, at 11 am and will conclude on January 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm.