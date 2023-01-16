Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh, Check specs here

Mahindra has launched a worthy competitor for the Tata Nexon EV in the form of the Mahindra XUV400 EV. The XUV400 has all the potential to boost the sales of the company and be a popular choice for EV buyers in India. The prices of the SUV start from Rs 15.99 lakh and go up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The introductory prices of the EV are applicable for the initial 5000 bookings for each variant. The Mahindra XUV400 EV is available in two variants EC and EL. The company is targeting to complete 20,000 deliveries of the EV in 2023. The bookings of the Mahindra XUV400 will officially open from January 26, 2023. The XUV400 EV is available in five options- Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue. A dual-tone paint finish can opt with the Satin Copper roof.

Battery, Range and Power

The XUV400 is offered with two battery sizes- 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh. While the XUV400 EC gets a battery size of 34.5 kWh, the XUV400 EL gets a battery size of 39.4 kWh. While the range of the EC variant is 375 km, the EL variant offers a range of 456 km. Speaking about chargers, the EC variant gets 3.3 kW charger (supports 7.2 kW charger too). On the other hand, the EL variant gets 7.2 kW charger as standard.

The top speed of the EV is 150kmph and it can achieve 0-100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds. While the power is 110 kW, the torque is 310 Nm.

Price

The XUV400 EC with 3.3 kW charger is priced Rs 15.99 lakh. On the other hand, XUV400 EC with 7.2 kW charger is priced Rs 16.49 lakh. The XUV400 EL is the top variant and costs Rs 18.99 lakh.

Safety features

The key features on the car include a 7.0-inch touchscreen, 6 airbags, keyless entry, alloy wheels, a rear-view camera, projector headlamps, leatherette upholstery, rear wiper and washer, and height-adjustable driver seat.