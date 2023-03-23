Mahindra XUV400 EV deliveries commences, 400evs delivered

Mahindra has commenced the deliveries of the Mahindra XUV400 EV in India. At least 400 early-bird buyers has already received the new XUV400 EV in March.

The carmaker took to Twitter and announced that over 400 units of the electric SUV have already been delivered on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

To recall, the Mahindra XUV400 EV was launched in September 2022 and bookings opened on Republic Day. The electric SUV received over 10,000 bookings within a few days of bookings started. Back then, its waiting period was already stretching up to September 2023.

The carmaker has prioritised deliveries of the top-spec and long-range EL variants first, while dispatches of the entry-level EC trim will start only from Diwali.

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max, the Mahindra EV also serves as an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

XUV400 battery and engine specifications

Mahindra offers the XUV400 EV with two battery pack options -one 34.5kWh and another 39.4kWh. These batteries are mated to a single electric motor (150PS/310Nm). The smaller battery gets an MIDC-claimed range of 375km and the bigger one offers 456km. The electric SUV is claimed to offer a top speed of 150kmph, and can reach from 0 to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds.

The company has claimed that the battery can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 50 minutes with the 50kW DC Fast Charger. While the 7.2kW AC Charger takes up to 6.5 hours to fully charge the vehicle and the 3.3kW Domestic Charger takes up to 13 hours.

(Source: Cardekho)