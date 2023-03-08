Mahindra XUV300 gets a price update, engines updated to BS6 Phase 2 norms

Mahindra XUV300 gets a new update in the form of BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine. The sub-compact SUV has now become costlier by up to Rs 22,000. The base variant of Mahindra XUV300- W4 MT and W6 MT are the only variants that do not get affected by price hike.

The Mahindra XUV300 is offered in W4, W6, and W8 trims and there are a total of 19 variants available in the line-up. There are three engines offered in the compact SUV- a 1.2L Petrol, 1.2L Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engine. The diesel engine varints gets maximum price hike in the lineup.

The XUV300 Petrol variants now cost between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 13.21 lakh. On the other hand, the turbo petrol variants cost Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 13.10 lakh. The diesel variants cost between Rs 9.80 lak and Rs 14.14 lakh.

Speaking about the price hike, the diesel engine variants get expensive by up to Rs 22,000. On the other hand, the petrol engine variants get expensive by up to Rs 20,000. Similarly, the turbo petrol variant costs up to Rs 20,000 more than its predecessor.