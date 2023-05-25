Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted while testing in India

Mahindra has started the testing of the XUV300 facelift SUV in India and the vehicle has been spotted. This was initially reported by Motorbeam. Even though the vehicle was camouflaged from front to back some changes of the car could be easily spotted. The major aspect of change in the facelift will be the design. The engine of the SUV is expected to be the same as before.

In terms of design, the SUV gets a refreshed front as well as the rear. The front side of the SUV is expected to offer a refreshed headlamp and new grille. However, on the rear, the SUV is expected to offer changed back lamps. The grille is expected to be divided into two parts. On the other hand, the alloy wheels are expected to get a new design too. The XUV300 is expected to carry some design elements from its older siblings like XUV700 or Scorpio N. In terms of length the SUV will be less than 4m.

In terms of interior the SUV is expected to offer wireless charger, ventilated seats, digital driver display and larger touchscreens.

The heart of the XUV300 i.e. engine is expected to be the same as before. Users get three engine options in the XUV300 which includes 2 petrol engines and one diesel engine. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit generates 110PS and 200Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 117PS and 300Nm. The third engine is the 1.2-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine which generates 130PS power and up to 250Nm torque.