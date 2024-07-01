Mahindra XUV.e8 spied on testing; Key features revealed

Mahindra’s futuristic electric SUV- Mahindra XUV.e8 was recently spotted testing in the country. The test mule of the Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV was recently spotted in Mumbai. The Mahindra XUV.e8 prototype has put light on some of the design details of the upcoming electric SUV.

The XUV.e8, which will be based on the brand’s INGLO platform seems to carry the overall silhouette of the popular XUV 700 SUV. However, the front fascia is designed as make it stand out as a futuristic electric SUV. It features vertically stacked headlamp units, slab-like bumpers and ADAS sensors. The company recently filed a patent for the vertically stacked headlamp units. However, the prominent air intakes were absent in the bumpers. Another electric oriented feature it carries is the connected LED bar, which can be found in almost all EVs now-a-days.

Apart from this, the exterior remains mostly same as the XUV700 including the rear section.

Inside the cabin, the XUV.e8 will offer a two-spoke steering similar to the one in the new Tata Safari. Meanwhile, Mahindra has also filed for a new dashboard design with a triple screen, which is expected to be offered with the XUV.e8 along with the XUV.e9.

The XUV.e8’s centre console however remains conventional with an automatic gear selector and a dial for the driving modes.

Mahindra XUV.e8 Powertrain options

The Mahindra XUV.e8, like the carmaker’s other electric SUVs, will based on the brand’s INGLO platform. This EV is expected to be powered by a single or dual-motor set-up and use an 80kWh battery pack. The power output rating has not been announced by the automaker yet.