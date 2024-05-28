Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV design patent leaked

Mahindra is expected to unveil the production-spec version of its upcoming XUV.e8 electric SUV in the coming months. Ahead of any official confirmation from the company about it launch, leak reports have started arriving online. We have seen the rumoured test mule of the XUV.e8 electric SUV, which looks fairly similar to the XUV700.

According to a recent leak report, Mahindra has already filed the exterior and interior design patents for the XUV.e8 electric SUV.

Mahindra has filed several design patents that reveal the exterior and interior details of the upcoming XUV.e8 electric SUV. We have seen most of these parts on test mules already. The ucpoming Mahindra EV seems to have similar looks as the XUV700 in the overall shape. The exterior design includes a continuous LED light bar and vertically stacked headlamp pods at front.Moreover, the domestic automaker has also patented a new headlamp cluster design that includes a triangular unit housing three LED lights, stacked vertically, with an LED projector headlight on top.

The patent also reveals the new dashboard design. It seems we will see a triple-screen setup at the dashboard of the vehicle. It has a gloss black trim around the edges.

Apart from these, the company has also patented an unique design for the steering wheel. The XUV.e8 will also get an octagonal flat-bottomed 2-spoke design with a red centre mark and an illuminated logo. The new two-spoke steering wheel will also feature four toggle switches.

Expected features, and specifications

The XUV.e8 will be quite similar to the XUV700. It is said that the SUV is a pure-electric version of the XUV700. It is expected to use an 80 kWh battery pack, powering a single or dual-motor setup. It could pack around 227-345 BHP.

Like the XUV700, the XUV.e8 wil sport a familiar profile and three rows of seats. In dimension, the car will likely be 4,740mm long, 1,900mm wide and 1,760mm high, with a 2,762mm wheelbase. This makes it 45mm longer, 10mm wider and 5mm taller than the XUV700. Moreover, it will have a longer wheelbase and will likely be 7mm longer than the XUV700’s.

Previously, Mahindra confirmed that the XUV.e8 will come with an all-wheel-drive system and up to 80kWh battery pack. This powertrain will produce up to 230hp to upwards of 350hp.

The production-spec XUV.e8 is expected to debut in the coming months before it goes on sale by the end of the year. It will rival the Harrier EV that’s due sometime in early 2025.