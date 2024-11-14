Mahindra XUV 3XO, XUV 400 scores 5 star rating in Bharat NCAP test

Mahindra put several of its models under Bharat New Car Assessment Program’s (BNCAP) safety tests. Among the models the XUV 3XO, XUV 400 EV and Mahindar Thar SUV has received 5-star rating in the test.

Both the Mahindra XUV 3XO and XUV 400 EV has scored a 5-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection in BNCAP safety tests.

Mahindra XUV 3XO BNCAP result

BNCAP tested the XUV 3XO’s AX7 L and MX2 variants but the ratings are applicable on the entire line-up. The XUV 3XO got a score of 29.36 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection (AOP) and . BNCAP tested the XUV 3XO’s AX7 L and MX2 variants but the ratings are applicable on the entire line-up in child occupant protection.

The XUV 3XO secured 13.36 out of 16.00 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 16.00 out of 16.00 in the side movable deformable barrier test.

Offering total protection, the SUV rated OK in the side pole impact test. The XUV 3XO also complied with ESC test requirements. Moreover, it received 24 points in dynamic test and full points in CRS installation test (12/12) and scored 7 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment test.

Bharat NCAP, however, does not specify is the body shell was stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

XUV400 safety rating

The Mahindra XUV400 also got a score of 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. It has received 5 stars in adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP) tests, which is applicable for all variants of the XUV400.

In adult protection, it got a 30.38 out of a maximum of 32 points. It’s rival Nexon EV received 29.86 points in AOP in BNCAP. Which means its scores are slightly higher than its direct rival.

The XUV400 EV was scored 14.38/16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and a full 16/16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. The safety organisation noted that it was only in the frontal offset test that the driver’s side dummy experienced less than Good protection to its chest and legs.

In terms of COP, the XUV400 scored 43 points out of a maximum 49, with full marks in Dynamic (24) and CRS (child seat restraint) installation (12), and 7/13 points in vehicle assessment. While the score earns Mahindra’s EV its 5-star rating, it should be noted that the Nexon EV (44.95), Curvv EV (44.83) and the Punch EV (45) all scored slightly higher on this parameter.

Mahindra XUV 3XO safety features

The XUV 3XO is equipped with safety features such as six airbags, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ISOFIX anchors for rear outboard seats and a passenger-side airbag cut-off switch. Its top-spec variants even have an ADAS suite.

Mahindra XUV 400 safety features

The XUV400 features ESP, ABS, rear disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitor, and ISOFIX anchors as standard. While the entry-level EC Pro trim gets two airbags, the EL Pro has six. Interestingly, the model tested in the side pole test is the higher-spec trim, as one can see the curtain airbags deploy in the image. However, BNCAP says that the same rating will apply to both trims, which is something of a discrepency.

You can check all details about the Mahindra Thar Roxx BNCAP results in the link below.