Mahindra XUV 3XO waiting period stands at six months in June 2024

Mahindra XUV 3XO’s waiting period details have been revealed. The facelift version of the much-awaited XUV300, was launched in April as the XUV 3XO. It received a very response in the market by seeting a milestone of 50,000 bookings within an hour in the country. This has lead people to about the waiting period of the SUV and now, we have the details.

As per reports, the model currently attracts a delivery timeline of four to six months for new bookings. However, it might not be same across all dealership as region also plays a part in the process. The waiting period might be different depending on the region. You can check the exact details by contacting the nearest Mahindra-authorised dealership

Currently Mahindra XUV 3XO has a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in nine variants, namely, MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury.

As for powertrain options, it is offered in three engine models–a 1.2-litre TCMPFi petrol, 1.2-litre TGDi petrol, and a 1.5-litre CRDe diesel engine. Among the three options, the petrol variants has the most bookings while the diesel versions are less popular.

As for the deliveries, the M1, MX2, MX2 Pro, and MX3 variants were the first to be delivered across the country. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the higher variants including the AX7 and AX7 Luxury have started recently.