Mahindra XUV 3XO registers massive growth in August 2024 as 9000 units get sold

The Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV has registered massive growth in sales in the month of August 2024. As many as 9000 units of the popular SUV were sold last month and this was nearly twice the numbers in the same month in 2023. Sources have claimed that there was 80 percent sales growth. For those who are unknown, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the successor to the Mahindra XUV 300.

Mahindra started the deliveries of the XUV 3XO late May 2024 and 1500 units were delivered to the customers in the month. It is surprising to note that the carmaker has received 50,000 bookings in just an hour of opening reservations. However, there was a 10 percent decline in the Mahindra XUV 3XO as 10,000 units were sold in July 2024.

The SUV is available in multiple trims and includes MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury.

On the other hand, Mahindra is planning to launch the EV version of XUV 3XO in India around the end of this year, confirmed multiple sources. The SUV is codenamed S240 and will be positioned below the XUV400 EV. The electric SUV will be based on the facelifted XUV300. Even though the launch was originally scheduled around mid-2024, it got delayed.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will be using a 35kWh battery and its features will be almost similar to the standard XUV 3XO. The company plans to produce as many as 1500-1800 units of the SUV as it launches in the market. We expect that this decision by the company has been taken due to the slow sales of the XUV400 EV. The company plans to offer 12,000 units of the XUV 3XO across all formats, said reports.

