Mahindra XUV 3XO Price Hike: Customers will now have to pay up to Rs 30,000 more

Mahindra has increased the prices of the XUV 3XO SUV by up to Rs 30,000. The price hike will come into effect from tomorrow that is October 6, 2024 onwards. The price hike will affect select models including the MX1, MX2 Pro, MX3, AX5L, and AX5.

The highest amount of price hike of up to Rs 30,000 has been imposed on the MX1 and AX5 petrol variants.While the MX2 Pro, MX3, and AX5L has received a price increase of Rs 25,000. Meanwhile, the MX2 Pro, MX3, and AX5 diesel variants price has risen by Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, the price hike does not affect the MX2, MX3 Pro, AX7, and AX7L trims of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

With the price hike the price of the XUV 3XO models has been revised as follows:

MX1 (Petrol): 930,000(Rs 30,000 price hike)

AX5 (Petrol): Rs 930,000(Rs 30,000 price hike)

MX2 Pro (Petrol): Rs 925,000(Rs 25,000 price hike)

MX3 (Petrol): Rs 925,000(Rs 25,,000 price hike)

AX5L (Petrol): Rs 925,000(Rs 25,000 price hike)

MX2 Pro (Diesel): Rs 910,000(Rs 10,000 price hike)

MX3 (Diesel): Rs 910,000(Rs 10,000 price hike)

AX5 (Diesel): Rs 910,000(Rs 10,000 price hike)

The SUV was launched in April of this year with a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO is now seeing its first price hike as of October 2024. While the maximum hike would be of Rs. 30,000, it varies model-wise.

The sub-4m SUV rivals the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra s pricing strategy remains crucial to hold the fort and not roll down the hill.

The XUV 3XO is offered in three engine options including a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, delivering 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, a TGDi turbo-petrol engine that provides output of 129 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. Both petrol engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The third power variant on offer is a 1.5-liter diesel engine that churns out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT option.

Moreover, an electrified version of the XUV 3XO is expected to be introduced by 2024 end or by early 2025.

Mahindra is currently the third-largest automaker in India as per the sales record in unit sales for September 2024. The company overtook Tata Motors, which has remained at the position for a long time. The sales increased with the rising popularity of several models including the Mahindra XUV 3XO which offers advanced features at a competitive price.