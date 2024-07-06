Mahindra XUV 3XO EV scheduled to launch in November 2024, Check details about it

Mahindra is all set to launch its next EV- Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in India and the launch date will be around November this year, confirmed Autocar India. The SUV was codenamed S240 and will be positioned below the XUV400 EV. The electric SUV will be based on the facelifted XUV300. Even though the launch was originally scheduled around mid-2024, it got delayed.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will be using a 35kWh battery and its features will be almost similar to the standard XUV 3XO. The company plans to produce as many as 1500-1800 units of the SUV as it launches in the market. We expect that this decision by the company has been taken due to the slow sales of the XUV400 EV. The company plans to offer 12,000 units of the XUV 3XO across all formats, said the report.

When it comes to the dimensions of the XUV 3XO EV, it will be quite similar to that of the ICE variant. The interior as well as the equipment of the SUV will be similar to the XUV 3XO. A battery pack of 34.5kWh capacity will power the SUV. The battery pack is the same unit as present on the XUV400 EV. There are however no details about the range as well as the specifications of the SUV.

Speaking about the prices of the SUV, it will be priced quite aggressively as compared with the XUV400EV. The prices of the SUV are expected to start from Rs 15 lakh and go to Rs 17 lakh. This roughly means that the top-end variant of the SUV will be around Rs 2 lakh less expensive than the top-end XUV400EV. If this SUV sells according to the expectations of the company, it will become a serious competitor to the Tata Nexon EV.

