Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUV launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 21.90 lakh

Mahindra has launched the Mahindra XEV 9e electric coupe-SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will be revealing the complete list of features of the SUV in the latter part of January. The other electric SUV that the company has launched is the BE 6e which is priced from Rs 18.90 lakh. The deliveries of both the models will be from February or March 2025.

The XEV 9e 19-inch alloys and the SUV can be opted for 20-inch optional alloys. We get 665-litre boot space at the rear and 150-litre frunk. When it comes to dimensions the XEV 9e is 4790mm in length, 1905mm in width and 1690mm in height. In simpler words this electric SUV is longer than Mahindra XUV700.

In terms of design, the Mahindra XEV 9e gets a coupe like roofline with many creases and cuts. There is a massive faux grille and a headlight cluster that is connected with LED lightbar. There is a lot of piano black colour used on the exterior of the car. There are slim LED tail-lights that are connected. We get ‘infinity Mahindra’ illuminated logo on the SUV.

When it comes to interiors the XEV 9e offers three-screen setup and three 12.3-inch unit screens. The electric SUV gets two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with illuminated logo. The HVAC and centre console controls are similar to the XUV700. The electric SUV offers brake-by-wire tech. Other features include 16-speaker Harmon Kardon system with Dolby Atmos, HUD, Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree camera and blind spot monitoring.

Safety features include 6 airbags, rear camera, electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitor and much more.

In terms of platform, the Mahindra XEV 9e gets a EV INGLO platform. We get options for 59kWh and 79kWh LFP (Lithium-iron phosphate) batteries. With a 175kW DC fast charger, the batteries can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. In terms of range, the XEV 9e with 79kWh unit offers 656km in single charge (MIDC). On the real world conditions, the SUV is expected to offer more than 500km range.

The 79kWh variant of the SUV offers 286hp of power and 380Nm of torque. The 59kWh unit offers 231hp of power.