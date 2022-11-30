Mahindra unveils new stylish XUV400 EV One Of One edition

Mahindra has showcased a one-of-one special edition of the XUV400 electric SUV at season six of the Tech Fashion Tour. It is a collaboration project between Mahindra’s chief design officer Pratap Bose and fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. This special edition is more stylish than the regular edition.

Inside the cabin, the XUV400 EV features a new black leather upholstery for the seats with copper stitching, a dash of blue inserts, a duffle bag, side bags and blue steel wire cushions in the back. The Rimzim Dadu X Bose’ branding is seen in the interior and on the C-pillar.

The XUV400 EV’s twin-peaks copper-hued Mahindra logo gets a blue outline, inspired by one of Rimzim’s exclusive creations. Apart from these, Mahindra has not made any mechanical or feature upgrades in the special edition XUV400. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen information display, a single-pane sunroof, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear-view camera and six airbags for safety. The EV will be powered by a 39.4kWh, 112 Ah battery pack that has an ARAI-claimed range of 456km. The XUV400 top speed is rated at 150 kmph and it can achieve 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.

After its launch, XUV400 will be the fastest Indian make passenger vehicle in non-luxury segment.

As per reports, this is the only unit the company has manufactured. So, unlike other special edition cars, it will not go on sale. Instead, Mahindra will hold a auction for the car from December 10 to December 14. The participants of the auction will need to pay deposit amount of Rs 10,000 and the bidding amount will be over Rs 25 lakh.

The proceeds will go towards upholding the four winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Championship Awards 2022.

Price and Rivals

The XUV400 is expected to be launched in three variants of XUV400 – base-spec 5S, EP 5S and EL 5S. Mahindra may launch the EV next year. Reports have suggested that the EV’s price will start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The XUV400 EV will rival Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max, while being an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.