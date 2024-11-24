Mahindra Thar, Scorpio Classic, XUV400 getting massive discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh

Mahindra has announced up to Rs 3 lakh discounts and benefits for the November month. Th discounts and benefits are available on several of its models including the popular SUVs, such as the Thar RWD, Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, and XUV400. The Thar RWD, Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic are getting up to Rs 1 lakh benefits while the XUV400 is offered with discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh.

Mahindra Thar RWD

Mahindra has listed benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh for the petrol-automatic variants of the Thar RWD, which is priced between Rs 11.35 lakh and 17.60 lakh. while the diesel-manual variants are getting discounts of up to Rs 50,000. The benefits are offered in terms of cash discounts as well as Rs 25,000 worth of accessories.

Currently, there are no benefits on the 4WD variants of the Thar.

Mahindra Thar is powered by a 118hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine in RWD guise and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 132hp(manual transmission), 2.2-litre diesel option. Both of the engine options come in manual and automatic gearbox options and 4×4 tech.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N

The older-gen Scorpio Classic (Price: Rs 13.62 lakh and Rs 17.42 lakh) and the new-gen Scorpio N (Price: Rs 13.85 and Rs 24.54 lakh) gets benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively. The base-spec S trim of Scorpio Classic is offered with up to Rs 1 lakh off while the higher-spec S11 trim gets Rs 50,000 off including a Rs 20,000 worth of free accessories.

Meanwhile, new Scorpio N gets benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on the mid-spec Z4 and Z6 variants. The top-spec Z8L receives only Rs 40,000 discount. The Z2, Z8S and Z8 variants are not getting any benefits.

The Classic comes with a 132hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox only. The Scorpio N has two engine options: a 203hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 175hp, 2.2-litre diesel, paired with 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra’s only all-electric model for now, the XUV400, gets massive discounts this month. However, it’s only the top-spec EL Pro, with the larger 39.4kWh battery (456km MIDC range) and faster 7.2kW charger, that gets Rs 3 lakh in total benefits and discounts. The XUV400 EL Pro is also available with a 34.5kWh battery. Mahindra’s EV directly rivals the Tata Nexon EV and is currently priced between Rs 16.74 lakh and 17.49 lakh.

