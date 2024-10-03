Mahindra Thar Roxx receives over 1.76 Lakh bookings in just one hour

Mahindra has revealed that it has received a record 1,76,218 bookings for its recently launched Thar Roxx. The Thar Roxx made its debut in India on Independence Day, however, its official bookings were opened today at 11.00 am. The Thar Roxx was launched at a starting price of Rs 13 lakh for the base variant while the top most one costs Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Within 60 minutes of the opening of the bookings, the company registered 1.76 lakh bookings in just 60 minutes. This means, an average of 2,937 customers booked the off-road SUV every minute. It is note-worthy to mention that, the total numbers of bookings were counted including the pre-orders already placed at dealerships before bookings officially opened today.

The highest booking was earlier held by Scorpio N, which was booked by 1 lakh customers within 30 minutes.

Deliveries to begin from Dussehra

According to the company, the deliveries of the Thar Roxx will begin from Dussehra. Moreover, the company revealed that it has a combined production capacity of only 9,500 to 10,000 units per month for both the Thar 3-door and the Roxx. Which means, the huge number of bookings will amount to a longer waiting period. The company will inform the buyers about the respective waiting periods depending on the variants chosen.

Mahindra has also informed buyers of the Thar Roxx 4X4 variants, especially those opting for the darker Mocha Brown interior shade, that they will have to wait until at least the end of January 2025 to receive their vehicle.

Mahindra has employed clever marketing tactics, such as staggered launch for the RWD and 4X4 variants, along with introducing a darker shade for the 4X4 variants just a day before the opening of order books. Additionally, it created a buffer between the price announcement and the commencement of bookings, which falls on the first day of the auspicious Navratri.

