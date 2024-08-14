Mahindra Thar Roxx, Ola bike, and more: Cars, and bikes launching on Independence Day 2024

The Indian Automobile market will witness three thrilling launches on Independence Day tomorrow. The auto lovers have been excitedly waiting for these vehicles for the past few months. We will get to see the launch of The Mahindra Thar Roxx-which is essentially the 5-door version of the standard Thar, the Ola first-ever electric motorcycle, and the BSA Goldstar 650.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil the Thar Roxx on India’s Independence Day in 2024. The new 5-door Thar model, the Thar Roxx will be featuring an updated design, updated grille, redesigned lights, and newly styled windmill-inspired alloy wheels.

The company has confirmed that it will feature C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) around the headlights along with fog lamps on the bumper, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a larger infotainment screen, silver accents, a triangular rear quarter glass, more angular wheel arches and more.

The Thar Roxx will be featuring the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Apart from these, it will carry over the standard version’s rugged off-road capabilities.

Mahindra has showcased in two distinct colour options- White, Black.

Ola Electric bike

Ola’s first-ever electric motorcycle will also be lauched on August 15, 2024. The electric two-wheeler company will be hosting a “Sankalp 2024” event at the FutureFactory.

The Ola e-bike has been teased to come with a dual-pod LED headlamp, KTM-inspired turn indicators, telescopic fork suspension, and a large battery.

Currently, the company offer electric scooters such as Ola S1X, S1 Air, and S1 Pro.

BSA Goldstar 650

BSA brand will make it’s entrance to India through the debut of the highly anticipated BSA Goldstar 650 on August 15, 2024. This has been hinted by Anand Mahindra through a post on X. Moreover, the BSA Motorcycles has also released a teaser image, further confirming the bike’s imminent launch.

The Goldstar 650 is expected to come equipped with a 650cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine, along with traditional design features and a dual-pod analogue console. Classic Legends is aiming for an aggressive pricing strategy, targeting a range of Rs. 2.40-2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning the bike as a strong contender against the popular Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

If the Goldstar 650 is manufactured locally, it could benefit from reduced production costs, enhancing its appeal in the middle-weight motorcycle segment and potentially giving it a competitive advantage in the market.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV India launch date confirmed for 11 September