Mahindra Thar ROXX Front look revealed ahead of launch on August 15, 2024  

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the 5-door version of the Thar-called Thar Roxx in the Indian market on August 15, 2024. Ahead of the launch of the Roxx, the company has revealed the front of the 5-door off-roader SUV.

Mahindra earlier released a teaser of the SUV, revealing the interior of the Thar Roxx. Now, the latest image shared by the company shows the front of the Thar Roxx.

According to the teaser image, the Roxx will feature new two-section split 6-slat grille, and LED projector headlights with integrated C-shaped LED DRLs. In comparison, the standard 3-door version comes with a 7-slat grille. What remains unchanged is the position of the indicator and fog lamps.

The earlier teaser video released by the company revealed that the Roxx will feature a dual-tone theme cabin along with Panoramic sunroof, dual displays, which is expected to be 10.25 inch units and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Meanwhile, a leak report has detailed about the features and other information that will likely be seen in the Thar Roxx. According to the leak report, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will be based on an updated 4G platform that will make it 40 kg lighter than its predecessor, which uses a 3G platform. The body shell, including the metal hard top, is said to be constructed from high-strength steel.

Thar Roxx will is said to feature an independent front suspension with double wishbones and a multi-link rear with Watts linkage. It will also get ‘Frequency Dependent Damping’, which is said to improve the overall ride quality.

Feature wise, the Thar Roxx is tipped to feature an electronic brake locking differential and an electronic locking differential along with three terrain modes: Snow, Sand and Mud to drive in different terrains. It will have 2H, 4H, and 4L modes similar to the 3-door version.

Moreover, the report also highlighted that the automatic version of the Roxx might get a Crawl Smart Assist (CSA) unit that will let driver set a speed between 2.5 km/h to 30 km/h, and the vehicle will maintain the speed without any input from the driver.

Mechanically, the Roxx is said to have the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre Diesel engine that is also used on the standard 3-door Thar. Both petrol and diesel engines will come witha 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission options.

Mahindra is expected to set a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Roxx.