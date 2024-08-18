Mahindra Thar Roxx features that makes it different from 3-Door Thar

Mahindra recently launched the Thar Roxx, which is a five-door version of the Thar SUV. The bigger size Thar Roxx arrived with new features that makes it stand out from its predecessor.

Let’s check out the top 10 features that the Thar Roxx offers over the three-door Thar.

LED lightings for headlight, taillamps, DRLs and others



The new Mahindra Thar Roxx is packed with an all LED lighting setup. It features LED setup in everything starting from the projector headlamps, taillamps, C-shaped DRLs, fog lamps, turn indicators, and even high-mounted stop lamp.

Meanwhile, the 3-door Thar does not have an all LED light setup.

Keyless start/stop button

The new Thar Roxx has a keyless start/stop button, which is not present in the Three-door Thar. However, both the Thar versions does not have the keyless entry function.

These were the top 10 features that the Thar Roxx has to offer over the three-door version. There are plenty of more features like larger 19-inch alloy wheels, larger boot space, extended wheelbase, 60:40 split rear bench seats, auto headlamps, and automatic wipers, that the Thar Roxx has to boast.

Ventilated front seats

One more thing the Thar Roxx has over standard Thar is the ventilated front seats and the all-new white upholstery, which is complete black in three-door version. Moreover, the driver seat gets electrical adjustment while the co-driver seats can be adjusted manually.

Large infotainment system

The Thar Roxx has also got a upgraded and larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen with features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly along with a new instrument cluster with 10.25-inch digital screen. Moreover, the Thar Roxx also has Adrenox-connected car functions with built-in Alexa.

360-degree camera, parking sensors



Mahindra Thar Roxx has also got the 360-degree surround camera along with a blind spot monitor and front parking sensors.

Sunroof option



Meanwhile, the Thar Roxx also comes in a sunroof variant, which is not available in the 3-door version. The Thar Roxx gets two sunroof options – a single pane electrically adjustable and a large dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Electronic parking brake

The top-tier Thar Roxx comes with an electronic parking brake instead of the manual handbrake. It also offers an auto-hold function.

Harman Kardon sound system



The new Thar Roxx gets a better sound system with Harman Kardon-sourced eight speakers and a sub-woofer. There are also different sound modes to tune the output quality to one’s liking.

Level 2 ADAS suite

Like the XUV700, the new Thar Roxx is offered with a Level 2 ADAS suite that consists of features such as forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and adaptive cruise control.