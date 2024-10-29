Mahindra Thar Roxx delivery period revealed, Recently booked models to reach home in 2026

Mahindra Thar Roxx is facing a long waiting period with its increasing popularity in the automobile market. The five-door Thar Roxx, which was launched this year in the month of August, has set many milestone since its debut in India. The off-roader has commenced delivery of the vehicle for early bookings.

Recently, the waiting period on the SUV was revealed and it showed an very long delivery time. According to reports, Mahindar might take up to 18 months from the day of booking to deliver the Thar Roxx to customers. A delivery period of 18 months means, if you book one Thar Roxx now, it will be delivered in 2026.

The Thar nameplate has always been one of the most in-demand models by the automaker in the country. Similar waiting period scenarios were present for the three-door Thar too up until the release of the Thar Roxx.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in six variants across seven colour options at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.99 lakh. As per our sources, with the aggressive starting price, the Thar Roxx has indecisively started to eat up the sales of the three-door version. The sales figures will soon be out for October 2024.