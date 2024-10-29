Mahindra Thar Roxx delivery period revealed, Recently booked models to reach home in 2026

By Sunita
Mahindra Thar Roxx delivery

Mahindra Thar Roxx is facing a long waiting period with its increasing popularity in the automobile market. The five-door Thar Roxx, which was launched this year in the month of August, has set many milestone since its debut in India. The off-roader has commenced delivery of the vehicle for early bookings.

Recently, the waiting period on the SUV was revealed and it showed an very long delivery time. According to reports, Mahindar might take up to 18 months from the day of booking to deliver the Thar Roxx to customers. A delivery period of 18 months means, if you book one Thar Roxx now, it will be delivered in 2026.

The Thar nameplate has always been one of the most in-demand models by the automaker in the country. Similar waiting period scenarios were present for the three-door Thar too up until the release of the Thar Roxx.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in six variants across seven colour options at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.99 lakh. As per our sources, with the aggressive starting price, the Thar Roxx has indecisively started to eat up the sales of the three-door version. The sales figures will soon be out for October 2024.

Also Read: Honda recalled over 90,000 units including City, WR-V, Amaze due to fuel pump issue

You might also like

Honda recalled over 90,000 units including City, WR-V, Amaze due to fuel pump issue

These Indian cars are getting massive updates in the future, check the details here

Nissan India likely to launch Patrol SUV by 2026

The New Kia Carnival gets a massive amount of bookings, expected to be sold out for a…