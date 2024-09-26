Mahindra Thar Roxx 4×4 launched at a price starting from Rs 18.79 lakh

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx 4×4 version at a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh, ex-showrooom.

Mahindra Thar 4×4 variant is an off- reader specific vehicle with loads of features that will assist in your adventurous journey through the mountain steep roads.

Thar Roxx 4×4 price in India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4×4 price for the base model is set at Rs 18.79 lakh ex-showroom, while the automatic variants comes with a price tag starting from Rs 20.99 lakh ex-showroom.

The Thar Roxx 4×4 is exclusively available with a diesel engine and offers two power configurations. Meanwhile, the petrol version of the Thar Roxx is available solely with a 2-wheel-drive drivetrain.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4×4: Features

The Thar Roxx 4×4 is an feature loaded off reader with function like the 4XPLOR System, which includes an Electronic Locking Differential for enhanced traction and a Smart Crawl feature, that helps to control the vehicle like a cruise control up to 30 km/h for navigating steep inclines or declines without pedal input.

It alos get an ‘Intelliturn’ feature that helps to decrease the turning radius by locking the inner real wheels.

The Thar Roxx offers two drive modes: Zip and Zoom. It also provides three terrain modes for different conditions: Snow, Sand, and Mud. It displays off-roading metrics such as a compass, roll and pitch, and an altimeter.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4×4: Engine

The Thar Roxx 4×4 is available exclusively with a 2.2-litre diesel engine, offering two power outputs. The manual variant delivers 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, whereas the automatic version produces 172 bhp and 370 Nm of torque.