Mahindra Thar gets cheaper with discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh

Mahindra has witnessed a decrease in sales of the Thar 3-door version with the launch of the new 5-door Thar Roxx in India. In order to push the sales figure, the company has announced discounts offers of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on the vehicle during the festive season as part of a limited time period offer.

Along with the dealers discounts on the retro-styled off-roader, customers can also get a free Mahindra accessory kit worth Rs 25,000.

Mahindra Thar discounts



The highest discount of Rs 1.6 lakh is offered on the Thar Earth Edition.

The AX and LX line-up of Thar are getting a discounts of up to the Rs 1.3 lakh. The discount is available for both the manual and automatic gearbox options. Meanwhile, the X diesel-manual 2WD with the Hardtop is getting the least amount of disocunt. The Thar LX petrol-automatic 2WD with Hardtop and the LX diesel-manual 2WD with Hardtop get discounts in the range of Rs 1.25 lakh.

Mahindra Thar Earth edition

The Thar Earth Edition comes with 4WD as standard and is available with petrol and diesel engine options. They can be bought with manual or automatic transmissions options. The Thar Earth Edition is finished in a special matte shade that the company calls ‘Desert Fury’, and also gets special ‘Earth Edition’ badges on the B-pillars and rear fenders. It features a dual-tone shade inside the interior with a leatherette upholstery finished in beige and black.

The desert-inspired theme features line art that replicates the shape of dunes on the headrest. Dark chrome finish on elements such as the Mahindra logo on the steering wheel, cupholders, gear knob and gear console can also be seen.

Meanwhile, the waiting period for the Thar 3-door has decreased to almost zero. There is no waiting period at most outlets. Some high demand variants, like the Thar 2WD petrol and the entry-level 2WD LX diesel, have waiting periods of around one month at some locations

Also Read: Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spotted ahead of launch, know details about it