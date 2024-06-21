Mahindra Thar Armada to offer ADAS level 2 features along with panoramic sunroof

Mahindra is all set to launch the 5-door Thar model in India. The new model will be known as Mahindra Thar Armada and will be offered in multiple engine options. It will also offer multiple features that are not present in the 3-door Thar. The SUV will be first SUV that will get ladder-frame chassis in India.

According to recent spy pictures of the upcoming Thar Armada SUV, we are sure that it will get a dual-pane panoramic sunroof at least on the top end variant. During testing it was seen that there was a model that offered a single-pane sunroof and it is expected to be a mid-spec version. The SUV will be the only ladder frame SUV in the country that will get a panoramic sunroof.

When it comes to the safety of the SUV, we will get features like lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and forward-collision warning and assistance. In the cabin, the SUV offers features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting and many other features. The Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to offer three wheel designs and it will include steel variant, alloy variant and diamond cut alloy. While the steel ones will be offered for the base variants, the diamond ones will be offered for top-end variants. The mid-spec variants will have alloy variants. Many Mahindra Thar Armada features might be similar to the Thar 3-door model.

In terms of engine variants, we will get an entry-level 1.5-litre diesel engine, 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol. The base 1.5-litre diesel engine variant is expected to get a rear-wheel-drive setup only just like the 3-door Thar. On the other hand, the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol variants will have options for 4WD option.

Even though Mahindra is yet to announce the launch date of the Armada, the unofficial bookings have started at the dealership level. When launched, the SUV will rival the likes of recently launched Force Gurkha 5-door model in India. This SUV can also be considered as an option for Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos.

Also Read: Jeep SUV Based On Citroen Platform To Launch Around Rs 15 Lakh In India