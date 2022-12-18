Mahindra Thar 5-door model interiors revealed by spy shots

Mahindra Thar 5 door model has been highly anticipated by SUV enthusiasts across the country. A series of spy shots have been recently shared by Talking Cars and we get a glimpse of the upcoming SUV model. The pictures have shown that the 5 door model offers ample cargo space and a more spacious seating layout as compared to the 3-door model. However, the engine of the SUV will be same one that is powering the 3-door model.

From the spy shots it can be seen that there are a lot of similarities between the current model. The interior design of the car gets simple physical buttons along with toggle switches. The additional features on the SUV include armrest which can also be used as storage box as well as sunglass holder. The version that was spied did not have a touchscreen. We expect the final version to have an updated touchscreen. The rear seat of the car is offered in 50:50 split systems and will be foldable.

When it comes to the exterior of the SUV, the 5 door version of the car gets a longer wheelbase and is expected to be more than 300mm long in comparison to the 3-door version. The standard model of the Thar offers 2450mm. We are, however, unsure whether the 5 door Thar will offer a three-row seating arrangement or it will be just two rows (just like 3 door version).

The engine of the 5-door model of the Thar is expected to be the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engines. The engines will be coupled with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. The SUV shares the same underpinnings as the Scorpio N. However, the power of the engine might be increased to adjust the additional length as well as the weight.