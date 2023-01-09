Mahindra Thar 2WD launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh; Check price, features and other details

Mahindra has launched the Thar SUV 2WD variant in India. The SUV is introduced at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 2WD variant is Rs 3.6 lakh than the 4WD variant. The introductory price of the new versions of the SUV will be valid only for the first 10,000 bookings. The company will commence the deliveries on 14 January.

Mahindra Thar 2WD variant, design, and features

The new entry-level version of the mode is launched in three variants, and a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Mahindra Thar 2WD gets two new colours named Blazing Bronze and Everest White. Along with the new colour options, the range will also be available in existing Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Aqua Marine colour options.

On the cosmetic front, the 2WD Thar remains identical to the 4WD version. The exception is the absence of the 4×4 badging from the rear fender.

Powertrain

The Mahindra Thar 2WD versions will get the same 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engine is paired only to a six-speed automatic unit. The a 1.5-litre diesel motor developing 117bhp and 300Nm of torque, comes mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox.

When compared to the 4WD versions, the interior of the 2WD Thar remains largely unchanged. However, the SUV will now be missing the 4×4 gear selector and instead of it there will be small cubby hole beside the transmission lever.

The Thar 2WD will also get auto start/stop functionality, which can be controlled by a control panel located between the steering wheel and the driver’s door. And a few buttons, including those for traction control, hill descent control, and door lock/unlock, have recently been moved from the control panel to the centre console on the Thar.

Meanwhile, the 4WD variants of the Mahindra Thar now come equipped with an electronic brake locking differential, while the Mechanical Locking Differential (MLD) will be available as an option on the LX Diesel 4WD trims. The carmaker is also offering accessory packs for all versions of the Thar that include style packs, front and rear armrests, and additional bespoke accessories.

Mahindra Thar 2WD Price

Mahindra has launched the Mahindra Thar 2WD variant at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the Mahindra Thar 2WD (all prices, ex-showroom):

Thar 2WD AX (O) Diesel MT hard-top: Rs 9.99 lakh

Thar 2WD LX Diesel MT hard-top: Rs 10.99 lakh

Thar 2WD LX Petrol AT hard-top: Rs 13.49 lakh