Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices increased by up to Rs 33,500

Mahindra and Mahindra SUV’s have become dearer starting January 1, 2024. The price of several Mahindra vehicles has increased by thousands of Rupees in India. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic price has increased by up to Rs 33,500 in the country starting from January 1, 2024. Note that the three-row SUV price hike is different for the variant which are S and S11. The Scorpio Classic is offered in seven- and nine-seat layouts.

The Scorpio Classic is powered by a BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox that sends the power to the rear wheels. The motor produces power of up to 130bhp and 300Nm of torque.

The price hike has affected all variants and trims of the Scorpio classic except for the S11 CC variant. Meanwhile, the highest amount of hike has been imposed on the S variant with a price rise of Rs 33,500. On the other hand, S11 variant has become more expensive by Rs 29,199.

Variant wise Ex-showroom price

Here is how much the different trims of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic costs:

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s S 7-STR variant now costs Rs 13,58,600, and the S 9-STR price has been revised to Rs 13,83,600. Meanwhile, the S11 model has become dearer by Rs 17,34,800, and the S11 CC variant price has increased to Rs 17,05,601.