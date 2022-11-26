Mahindra recalls XUV 700 once again, will fix this major issue in the SUV

Mahindra has again recalled its premium SUV- Mahindra XUV 700 in India. According to the customers, the manufacturer has recalled the SUV in order to fix suspension issues in the vehicle. It is quite important to note that, since its launch, the XUV 700 remains in high demand among SUV buyers in India.

The owners of the Mahindra XUV 700 had earlier complained about the suspension noise in their vehicles. This led the company to acknowledge the issue and recall the vehicle. Mahindra has issued a technical service bulletin (TSB) to its dealers and highlighted the issue. The company has asked the dealers to recall the XUV700 SUV and replace the suspension components of the car without any cost. The suspension components include the front lower control arm and its rear control bush. The diesel, as well as petrol variants of XUV700, are included in the recall.

The VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) cut-off for the suspension recall is N6K18709. The owners of XUV 700 are expected to contact their nearest Mahindra car dealer to know more about the recall and whether their vehicle is under the recall or not.

Mahindra XUV 700 has recently crossed the milestone of 1.5 lakh bookings in India.

XUV700 key features

Engine: The XUV700 is offered in diesel as well as petrol engine variants. The 2-liter petrol engine offers a power of 200hp and a peak torque of 380 Nm. The diesel engine is a 2.2-liter unit and offers 185hp power and a torque of 420 Nm.

Interior: The SUV gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system and gets support for Android Auto as well as Apple Car Play. The cabin gets 6 speakers and an efficient sound system.

Safety features: The safety features offered on the SUV include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), driver drowsiness detection, 7 airbags, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition, 360-degree camera, speed sensing auto door lock, etc.

Prices of the Mahindra XUV700 start at Rs 13.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom Price in New Delhi).