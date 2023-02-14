Mahindra pending orders reaches near 2.6 Lakh units

Mahindra has revealed that its SUV range saw a growth of 60 percent in this period in its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022. The carmaker has also said that its total pending orders have reached nearly o 2.66 lakh units as of February 1.

Most of the pending orders are for Mahindra Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, and XUV700. These models amount tp over 70% of the pending orders of the company.

As per the company, Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic has nearly 1.9 lakh while the XUV700 has a 77,000 units pending to be delivered. The Thar (including Thar RWD), XUV300 and XUV400, and Bolero and Bolero Neo have 37,000, 23,000, and 9,000 units of are pending to be delivered, respectively.

Why The Delay?

Mahindra has not revealed the reason behind its rising pending orders. There could be several reason the delivered are being delayed including the global socio-economic factors such as international conflicts, supply chain constraints, and chip shortages.

The exact reason will be clarified by the company.

The new lunches of Mahindra like the current-gen Thar, Scorpio N, XUV400 and XUV700 have seen high popularity after they entered the market. The XUV700 even have a waiting periods of two years.

Other Brands In A Similar Situation

Apart from Mahindra, Maruti and Hyundai are also facing the same challenged with delayed deliveries as well. One of the ways for carmakers to circumvent these situations is by increasing their annual production capacities.