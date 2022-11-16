Mahindra offers amazing discount on its cars in November 2022, Check the offers here

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra is offering amazing discounts on its car models for the month of November 2022. The discount is available on XUV 300, Bolero, Marazzo, Scorpio as well as on the Alturas G4. However, there is no discount available on the Mahindra Thar and XUV700.

The details about the discount are mentioned below.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 gets a cash discount up to Rs 32,000 and free accessories of Rs 20,000. On the other hand, the exchange bonus that can be availed on the car is Rs 25,000. A corporate discount up to Rs 4000 is also available on the SUV. This roughly means users can get a total benefit of Rs 81,000 on this car.

The XUV300 is priced between Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Mahindra Scorpio (old generation)

The Mahindra Scorpio gets benefits up to Rs 1,95,000. A cash discount of up to Rs 1.75 lakh along with Rs 20,000 worth of accessories in available on the car. However, there are no exchange benefits as well as corporate discounts available on the car.

Mahindra Bolero

This popular SUV gets total benefits up to Rs 44,000. A cash discount of Rs 6500 along with exchange benefits worth Rs 25,000 is available on the car. The corporate discount on the car is up to Rs 4,000. Free accessories worth Rs 8500 are also available for customers.

Mahindra Bolero is offered at a price of Rs 9.53- Rs 10.48 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Mahindra Bolero Neo

This popular SUV gets total benefits of Rs 54,000. It includes a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. An exchange discount up to Rs 20,000 is also offered on the SUV. While the cash discount is up to Rs 11,000, free accessories worth Rs 19,000 are also available on the car.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced between Rs 9.48 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo will be a perfect choice for you if you are willing for a MPV. The Mahindra Marazzo gets a discount up to Rs 20,000. The exchange bonus on the Marazzo is Rs 15,000 while the corporate discount is up to Rs 5200.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced between Rs 13.41 lakh to Rs 15.70 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Mahindra Alturas G4

The most premium SUV of Mahindra gets the biggest discount during this month. The SUV gets discount around Rs 3 lakh. The cash discount of Rs 2.2 lakh is offered on the SUV. Users also get free accessories worth Rs 20,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 is offered on the car while a corporate discount of Rs 11,500 is also available on the car.

Mahindra Alturas G4 is offered at a price of Rs 30.68- Rs 31.88 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).