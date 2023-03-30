Mahindra Thar 2nd generation has been quite popular among the masses. The company has recently rolled out the 1 lakh unit of Thar in India. Considering the popularity of the SUV, Mahindra has decided to introduce an entry level variant of the Thar.

According to reports by Autocar India, the new trim will be placed below the AX(O) variant. It is expected that the new variant will be available in 2.2-litre diesel as well as 2.0-litre petrol engine. The new variant will definitely shred some features that were expected in the higher variant.

Recently, the SUV achieved sales milestone of 1 lakh units. This mileastone was achieved in a period of 2.5 years after its launch. This year itself, the 2nd generation of the off-road SUV got a 4×2 variant too. In terms of safety, the Thar 4×4 has scored 4-star Global NCAP safety rating. The introduction of entry level 4×4 variant of Thar, might have to do something with the launch of 5-door Maruti Jimny.

It is important to note that the Thar 4×4 is powered by 2.0L mStallion TGDi petrol engine, and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine and a water wadding capability up to 650mm. It is offered in 6-speed manual transmission variant as well as an automatic transmission variant. The RWD variant gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre diesel engine manages of produce 117 PS of power and maximum torque of 300 Nm.