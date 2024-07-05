Mahindra Marazzo discontinued in India due to low sales

Mahindra has discontinued its Marazzo MPV in India. The Mahindra Marazzo has been removed after six years of its launch in India. The product failed to make an impact in the Indian car market. The carmaker had launched the MPV to compete with the likes of Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and Kia Carens. The MPV was sold in 7/8 seater configurations in India.

Mahindra Marazzo was sold 44,793 units since its launch till June 2023. The MPV was sold 34 units on average in the last five years. Now, the company only sells SUVs across its lineup. As far as reports as concerned, we do not know whether the company will introduce a substitute for it or not.

On the other hand, if we look into the last five month sales, Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens sold average of 14,495 and 4,412 units. On the other hand, Mahindra Marazzo sold 34 units on an average in the last 5 months.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, the Mahindra Marazzo was offered in 1.5-litre diesel engine that is paired with 6-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine offered 123hp of peak power and 300Nm of maximum power. The fuel efficiency offered by the MPV was 17.3kmpl (ARAI).

Currently, the automaker is planning to launch the 5-door model of the Mahindra Thar in India. Mahindra is also expected to introduce the XUV700 based EV by the end of 2024.