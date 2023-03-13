Mahindra Thar is perhaps the most popular SUV offered by Mahindra in the past few years. Given the fact that the booking period of Thar is three months for the 4WD variant and more than a year for the 2WD variants, the popularity remains high. Now the manufacturer has introduced two additional colours for 4×4 variant and that includes White and Bronze.

It is important to mention that the two colour variants were previously available in 2WD variant. After the introduction of Everest White and Blazing Bronze colours in the 4WD variant, it is at par with the 2WD version. The total colours offered on the 4WD variant of Thar now include Everest White, Blazing Bronze, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey colours.

The Mahindra Thar SUV is offered in two-new engines namely the 2.0L mStallion TGDi petrol engine, and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. The 2.0L petrol engine offers 150PS power and 320Nm torque. On the other hand, the 2.2L diesel engine offers 130PS power and 300Nm torque. Both the engines are paired with six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The RWD variants get a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 118PS power and 300Nm torque. It is paired with a manual transmission.

The Thar is offered with safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, traction control, hill descent control, and a front seat belt reminder.

In terms of price the Mahindra Thar ranges between Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar) and Rs 16.49 Lakh (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The SUV is offered with convertible top as well as hard top in 13 different variants.

The 5 door variant of the Mahindra Thar is under testing and has been spotted on Indian roads from time to time. The spy pictures have shown that the 5 door model offers ample cargo space and a more spacious seating layout as compared to the 3-door model. However, the engine of the SUV will be same one that is powering the 3-door model.