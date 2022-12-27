Mahindra introduces new variants of Mahindra Scorpio N in India, Prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh

Mahindra has introduced new variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N in the Indian market. The five new variants of the SUV are initial variants of the Scorpio N and the prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh and go up to Rs 16.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variants of the SUV include three Diesel variants and two Petrol variants. Post the inclusion of the recent variants of the SUV, the total number of variants sold in India is 30.

All the variants that were introduced in India are Manual Transmission variants. While two variants are Z2 trim, the other four variants are Z4 variants. The variants and ex-showroom prices of the Scorpio N are mentioned below.

Variants Prices Z2 Petrol (E) MT Rs 12.49 lakh Z2 Diesel (E) MT Rs 12.99 lakh Z4 Petrol (E) MT Rs 13.99 lakh Z4 Diesel (E) MT Rs 14.49 lakh Z4 Diesel (E) MT AWD Rs 16.94 lakh

Powertrain

The petrol variants get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers 203hp power. On the other hand, the diesel variants get a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that offers 175hp of power. The Mahindra Scorpio N gets either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox option. While all the variants get the rear-wheel drive, the Z4 Diesel (E) MT AWD variant is the one that gets all-wheel drive.

Since the launch of Mahindra Scorpio N, the company has focused to deliver higher-end variants. As reported by Autocar India, the waiting period of Mahindra Scorpio N goes up to 25 months, depending on the city you live.