Mahindra has current order backlog of 2.86 lakh; monthly bookings stand at 51,000

Mahindra has eventually increased its market presence in the Indian car market and the automaker now enjoys more strong demand. The automaker gets 51,000 units booking every month for the last few months. When it comes to cancellation rates, the company has low cancellation rates at just 8 percent.

According to Rajesh Jejurikar, ED and CEO of Auto and Farm business, Mahindra & Mahindra, the company has an order backlog of 2.86 lakh units as of November 1.

When it comes to SUVs, Mahindra has a current backlog of 10,000 bookings for XUV300 and XUV400. On the other hand, XUV700 has backlog of 70,000 units while Thar has 76,000 units backlog. Bolero has 11,000 units backlog while the Scorpio (N and Classic) has a backlog of 1,19,000. The company has already increased the production of models like XUV700, Thar as well as Scorpio.

Mahindra is expected to launch its first EV based on Inglo platform this year and it will be launched in December 2024.

This Diwali, Mahindra is offering massive discounts on some of their popular SUV models, making it an exciting opportunity for car enthusiasts. Read to know the cal deals being offered by Mahindra.

Mahindra XUV400 EV gets the highest discount of up to Rs 3.5 lakh. On the other hand, buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 1.2 lakh on the Mahindra XUV300. The Mahindra Bolero gets benefits up to Rs 70,000 during the period.