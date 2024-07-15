Mahindra five-door Thar Armada images leaked ahead of scheduled debut on August 15

Mahindra has scheduled to launch the much anticipated five-door Mahindra Thar a.k.a the Thar Armada on August 15, 2024. Ahead of the scheduled launch, the images of the Thar Armada has leaked online. The images has revealed the five-door Mahindra Thar’s fascia and the side profile up to the B-pillar and colour.

It seems the Thar Armada will be available in red colour which appears to be a slightly darker shade than what is offered with the three-door model.

What’s new?

It seems to feature a new design with LED lighting and C-shaped DRLs built into the assembly. It will sport fender-mounted indicators, fog lamps and six-slat grille, which will help it stand out from its three-door sibling.

The second picture confirms the latch design element, old-school door handles and large wing mirrors with the word Thar written on them. These are all design cues lifted straight from the three-door Thar and should help both cars develop a family identity.

Features

Mahindra Thar five-door model is expected to come with a expanded feature list including a 360-degree camera, climate control with rear vents, bigger touchscreen infotainment system, digital cluster, connected car technology, level-2 ADAS, powered and ventilated front seats and a split-folding second row for additional storage space.

Powertrain and competition

The Armada will share its powertrains with the three-door model and this means a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel both of which get a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. It will likely come with a full-fledged 4WD system.

As for its price range, the Thar Armada will be placed in the same range of XUV700 and Scorpio N. Following the launch of the vehicle, it will rival the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and the Force Gurkha five-door.

