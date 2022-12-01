Mahindra discontinues its flagship SUV- Alturas G4 in India, bookings stopped

Mahindra has discontinued its flagship SUV-Alturus G4 in India. The company has also removed the flagship SUV from its website in India. The bookings of the SUV have also been stopped by the company. The lack of demand for this full-sized SUV has resulted in its discontinuation. The Alturas G4 was the prime competitor of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and other big SUVs offered in the country.

After the discontinuation of Alturas G4, the XUV 700 is the most premium car offered by Mahindra in India. For those who are unknown, the Alturas G4 is the rebadged version of the SsangYong Rexton. The Mahindra Alturas G4 was available in 2WD High version only. The Alturus G4 was powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that made 181PS of power and 420Nm of torque. The engine was coupled with a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV was offered with 18-inch alloy wheels.

Important features on the SUV include sunroof, cruise control, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, eight-way adjustable driver seat, Apple Car/ Android Auto support and much more. The maximum passenger capacity of the SUV is 7 (including the driver).

In terms of safety, the SUV got features like ABS with EBD, ESP, hill descent control, nine airbags, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX etc. The Alturus G4 has priced at Rs 30.68 lakh during the end of its cycle.

Similarly, Mahindra has recalled more than 19,000 units of Scorpio-N and XUV700 models in order to inspect the rubber bellow inside the bell housing.

According to reports, the automobile manufacturer has issued a recall of 6618 units of the Scorpio-N manual transmission and 12,566 units of XUV700 manual transmission. The inspection and rectification of the recalled cars will be done for free, said the company. The customers with the affected cars will be individually called by the dealership.