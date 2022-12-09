Mahindra December 2022 discount: Get up to Rs 1 lakh discount on selected models

Mahindra is perhaps one of the most successful SUV makers in India. For the month of December 2022, the manufacturer is offering amazing discounts on several cars. The discount is available on XUV 300, Bolero, as well as on the Thar.

The details about the discount are mentioned below.

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV 300 gets the highest discount this December. The SUV gets up to Rs 1,00,000 discount over its existing price. The XUV300 is offered in three engines- 1.2-litre-petrol unit, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The SUV is offered in W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O) trims.

Mahindra Bolero

The Bolero (BS6 variant) gets up to Rs 95,000 off this month. The Bolero BS6 gets 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 75PS of power and 210Nm of torque.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Just like the Bolero BS6 variant, the Mahindra Bolero Neo also gets a discount of Rs 95,000. The Bolero Neo gets a 1.5-litre 5-speed MT engine. The engine offers 100PS of power and 260Nm of torque.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo gets up to Rs 60,200 discount on its existing price. The MPV can be purchased in 7 seater or 8 seater configuration. A 1.5-litre diesel engine is offered in the MPV. It generates a peak power of 122PS along with 300Nm of maximum torque. The Mahindra Mazazzo is available in three trims- M2, M4+ and M6+.

Mahindra Thar

This hardcore off-roading vehicle from Mahindra gets a discount of up to Rs 20,000. The 2nd Gen Thar gets option for two engines. The 2-litre turbo-petrol engine generates 150PS power and 320Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 130PS of power and 300Nm torque. Both the engines of the SUV are offered in MT as well as AT. The Mahindra Thar is the prime competitor of the Force Gurkha in the Indian market.