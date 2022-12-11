Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in the works! Tipped to be a 9 seater offering

Mahindra is reportedly planning to launch a new variant of Bolero Neo in the Indian market. The new Bolero variant is expected to be the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus that is said to be a 9 seater variant.

The new Bolero Neo Plus will be the third product in the Bolero range, which includes the standard Bolero SUV and the Bolero Neo compact SUV, which was earlier sold as the TUV300.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be coming to the markets in the market with amazing features and will be an mid budget offering.

According to reports, Mahindra will be offering better features and digital technology in this new version of Bolero than its predecessors. The new Bolero variant is expected to be well-liked in the market for its powerful engine and attractive design,

Let’s check all the details we know about Mahindra’s Bolero New Version- Bolero Neo Plus 9 seater.

Bolero Neo Plus is quite strong as compared to other mid budget cars with high power engine and better solid parts used. The new version of Mahindra Bolero is expected to sport an attractive design along with new elements. The company claims that this new version of Bolero will be more popular than the Mahindra Thar.

Bolero Neo Plus Features

The rumoured 9 Seater Bolero Neo Plus will be powered by an 1.5 liter 2.2L mHawk engine which has the capacity to generate 75 BHP and 210 NM of high torque. The engine is paired with 5 manual gearboxes in the new version of Bolero.

The company will also offer parking sensor, braking sensor and speed lighting in this new version of Mahindra Bolero. Bolero Neo Plus gives will offer 16.5 kmpl which is better than other Mahindra cars. This vehicle is expected to be launched in January 2023 at an introductory price of 10 lakhs.

Moreover, reports have suggested that the new Bolero Neo Plus is not an entirely new product, but will essentially be a redesigned version of the rugged TUV300 Plus SUV that was on sale until April 2020.