Mahindra BE 6e to be called BE 6 temporarily

Mahindra has announced that its all electric BE 6e SUV will be renamed to BE 6. The Mahindra BE 6E was recently unveiled at a price starting from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This announcement came after Indigo sued the automobile maker for the ‘6e’ monkier. However, the SUV specialist will contest the right to use the BE 6e name, in court.

Despite saying that the born-electric SUV, which will rival the Tata Curvv EV and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, will be renamed to Mahindra BE 6 for now, the company has cited several reasons why it will contest the rights in court.

The company has stated that the BE 6e trademark has already been registered under the Class 12 section, which is different from the section where InterGlobe Aviation Limited (which runs IndiGo Airlines) has registered the 6e name. In addition, Mahindra’s trademark is for “BE 6e”, not the standalone “6E”.

Futher, Mahindra also states that they find InterGlobe’s objection to be inconsistent with its previous conduct. The SUV-maker pointed out that back in 2005, Tata Motors had objected to the airline company’s use of the IndiGo nameplate, as the carmaker had its Indigo sedan on sale at the time.

At least until the dispute between Mahindra and InterGlobe is resolved, the all-new electric SUV will go on sale under the BE 6 nameplate. The first of Mahindra’s born-EVs comes with 59kWh and 79kWh battery pack options, with MIDC ranges of 556km and 682km. Deliveries will commence towards the end of February or early March 2025, though the full price list is expected to be revealed in January.