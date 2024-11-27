Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV launched in India, costs Rs 18.90 lakh for the base variant

Mahindra has launched the BE 6e electric SUV in India with a starting price tag of Rs 18.90 lakh. The other SUV that was launched alongside it is XEV 9e. Both the SUVs are based on the all-new INGLO platform. The BE 6e electric SUV will be competing with the likes of Tata Curvv EV and the deliveries will be made from March 2025.

For those who are unknown, the Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV was originally named as BE.05 concept during its initial production time. In terms of design, the Mahindra BE 6e offers a sharp look and sports a J-shaped LED daytime running lamps. It also gets closed-off grille along with floating aerodynamic panel between the headlamps. On the sides, the other notable elements include prominent wheel arches along with angular-rear windscreen. The rear look of the EV is like a coupe-SUV. A C-shaped LED tail-lamp along with roof-mounted spoiler is offered on the Mahindra BE 6e.

When it comes to dimensions, the Mahindra BE 6e is 4371mm in length, 1907mm in width and 1627mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2775mm while the ground clearance is 207mm.

In terms of features, the Mahindra BE 6e offers features like head-up display, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, connected vehicle tech, 16-speaker Harman Kardon Audio system with Dolby Atmos, Level 2 advanced driver assistance system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay etc.

Mahindra BE 6e is offered in Pack 1, Pack 2 and Pack 3 variants. The SUV will be offered in two battery pack options.

In terms of powertrain, the SUV gets option for 59 kWh or 79 kWh battery pack. The electric motor generates 170 kW of maximum power with the 59 kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the 79kWh battery pack generates 210 kW. The maximum torque on both the batteries are same i.e. 380 Nm. The 79 kWh battery offers 682 km of range while the 59 kWh battery offers up to 535 km range. The drive modes include Race, Range and Everyday. Both the battery pack offers DC fast charging. Both the 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs can be fast charged from (20-80%) in 20minutes with 140kW and 175kW chargers.