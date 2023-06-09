Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spotted for the first time in India

Mahindra is quite serious about its upcoming electric vehicle launch in India. Recently, the Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV was spotted for the first time in India. The SUV was spotted for the first time near Chennai. The EV is expected to compete with the likes of Tata Curvv EV which is expected to be launched in 2024.

The test mule of the Mahindra BE.05 that was spotted near Chennai was almost identical to the concept vehicle shown last year (2022). However, on close observation, it was revealed that there are some changes in the test vehicle. It offers conventional wing mirrors and fewer sharp corners and creases. The massive wheel arches has also been reduced in the test model. The C-shaped LED DRLs are quite similar to the original concept.

When it comes to dimensions (concept), the SUV coupe is 4,370mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,635mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2775mm.

The BE range of Mahindra is based on the INGLO platform and the company has collaborated with Volkswagen for that. The BE range gets a skateboard platform which is very light and is powered by high-density batteries. The vehicles are future-ready and get various technologies including 5G network, Over-the-air (OTA) updates and edge-to-edge screens.

The battery size will range from 60-80kWh and they can be charged with high-powered 175 kW fast chargers. The batteries can be charged up to 80 percent in a matter of less than 30 minutes. When it comes to acceleration the BE.05 is expected to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5-6 seconds.

When it comes to the range of the vehicle, users will get between 435km to 450km under the WLTP cycle. Mahindra is expected to launch the BE.05 electric SUV in 2025. In the Mahindra line-up, the vehicle will sit above the XUV400 EV.