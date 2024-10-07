Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spotted ahead of launch, know details about it

When it comes to new electric car launch, Mahindra will be launching BE.05 electric SUV in early 2025. According to sources close to Autocar India, the launch of the BE.05 will be in January. The manufacturing of the range of EVs will be in Chakan plant at latter part of this year.

The Mahindra BE.05 EV will be quite similar to the concept of the vehicle. The latest spy images of the EV have suggested that it gets bold and futuristic design.

What does the Mahindra BE.05 offer?

Mahindra BE.05is 4370mm in length, 1900mm in width, 1635mm in height while the wheelbase is 2775mm. Some of the design elements that are present in the SUV include C-shaped lights, sharp angles and large wheels. The road presence of the SUV is something that will be its USP.

When it comes to the interior, the SUV will offer a flat dashboard, low windscreen line and much more. There is a twin-screen setup in the cabin. Mahindra has claimed to offer world class handling and ride on the car.

The Mahindra BE.05 will be available in two battery options- 79kWh and 60 kWh. The larger battery option is expected to offer a range of approx. 450km under WLTP cycle. The 79kWh battery pack can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 20 minutes (175kW). The Mahindra BE.05 is expected to offer improved traction and balance as compared to the XUV400. The SUV will offer 231hp and 380Nm output along with rear wheel configuration.