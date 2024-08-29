Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spotted again, Know detail about the upcoming EV

It seems that Mahindra is getting more and more involved in its upcoming electric cars. The company will be offering multiple SUVs that will be electric in nature and the Mahindra BE.05 is one among them.

The BE range of Mahindra which includes the Mahindra BE.05 is based on the INGLO platform and it is a completely new platform. The cars made under the Born Electric platform will not get an ICE variant. On the other hand, there will be electric versions of the SUVs that will be based on the XUV 700. The BE range get a skateboard platform which is very light and is powered by high-density batteries.

According to the multiple spy shots, the Mahindra BE.05 SUV will be offering a twin-spoke steering wheel. A recent video that surfaced online shows that the twin-spoke steering wheel of the car offers an illuminated BE logo at the centre. There will be an infotainment system on either side of the cockpit. These screens for the systems are expected to be integrated in one piece and this might be something new.

The dimensions of the SUV are expected to be 4370mm in length, 1900mm in width and 1635mm in height.

