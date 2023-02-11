Mahindra BE.05 along with XUV.e9 electric vehicles showcased in India

Mahindra is quite serious about its electric cars and the company has multiple cars in its pipeline. The company has revealed about the ‘Born Electric’ platform in India. The company has revealed about the BE.05 and BE.05 RALL-E edition too. On the other hand, the XUV.e9 electric SUV was also unveiled by the company.

The BE range of Mahindra is based on the INGLO platform and the company has collaborated with Volkswagen for that. The cars made under Born Electric platform will not get an ICE variant. On the other hand, the XUV.e range will be first electric SUV of the line-up in India. The production of the company’s first electric SUV will be from December 2024. On the other hand, the BE range will be available in the market from 2025.

The BE range get a skateboard platform which is very light and is powered by high density batteries. The vehicles are future ready and get various technologies including 5G network, Over-the-air (OTA) updates and edge to edge screens. The BE RALL E is the off-road variant of the BE.05 that is scheduled to be launched in October 2025. The BE.05 offers dimensions of 4370mm, 1900mm and 1635mm. The wheelbase of the electric car is 2775mm. The other SUV in the BE series is the BE.07 and it is scheduled to debut in October 2026.

The BE series that are based on INGLO platform can achieve 0-100 kmph in just 5-6 seconds. On the other hand, 0-80 percent battery can be achieved from 30 minutes of fast charging. When it comes to safety features, the vehicles get ADAS features too.

When it comes to SUVs, Mahindra has also showcased XUV .e8 and .e9 electric SUVs. The XUV .e8 gets an 80kWh battery pack and the power of the e-SUV will be between 230 PS and 350 PS. It will arrive in the market in 2024 end. On the other hand, the .e9 SUV will launch in the market in 2025. It is quite longer than .e8 and will have a wheelbase of 2775mm.