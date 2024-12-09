Mahindra announces price hike for its cars in India from January 2025

Mahindra is the latest carmaker to announce a price hike in India following Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki. The price hike will come into effect from January 2025. The company has announced that the its car models will become costlier by up to three per cent.

Like the other automobile manufacturers, Mahindra has also stated that price revision is a result of the rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices.

Several car brands have announced price hike starting from January 2025. Apart from Mahindra, the other brands include Maruti, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Audi, and BMW.

Earlier this month, Mahindra launched its all-Electric offerings -the BE 6 and XEV 9e coupe SUVs. The automaker is also working on adding more offering to it’s EV its range in the coming months with the launch of the XEV 7e, BE.07, BE.09, and the new XUV 3XO based XUV400 successor.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has announced that the recently launched BE 6e SUV will be renamed as BE 6 after Indigo Airlines sued the carmaker for the use of the trademark ‘6e’. Read more about it below.

