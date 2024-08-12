Mahindra 3XO Electric spotted testing for first time

The recently launched Mahindra 3XO hasseen a wide popularity in the Indian market with over 10,000 sale in just the first month of launch and over 50,000 bookings in the first hour of launch. Now, reports are out that the domestic automobile manufacturer is working on the XUV 3XO EV, in order to make a stand in the electric vehicle segment.

The XUV 3XO EV is said to be up Mahindra’s game in terms of tech and engineering. Though, the company has the XUV400 electric, based on the old XUV 300, it is yet to see any substantial sales figures in the market and with the arrival of the feature rich competitions like the more expensive Curvv EV. the Mahindra EV seems to be out of the race.

So, it is said that the Mahindra might attempt to make its presence in the EV market with the XUV 3XO EV, which is tipped to have more features and upgraded design.

What you are looking at here is the first-ever sighting of the XUV 3XO EV in public. The vehicle is a prototype, of course, and it will be some time until there is an official unveil and launch timeline. For now, what we know for sure is that this electric version will have a slightly different look for the front and rear bumpers to differentiate it from the ICE version. Mahinda will also introduce aero-inspired design for the alloy wheels. Inside, we expect new colours for certain trim bits to go with the EV theme.

Details on the electric motor and the battery size are currently unknown though we expect the XUV 3XO EV to feature battery capacity which isn’t too far off the XUV400’s unit. In terms of pricing and positioning, the electric XUV 3XO is likely to undercut several variants of the Tata Nexon EV. We will bring you more details on this future EV from Mahindra in the near future so stay tuned.