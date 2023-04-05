Made-in India Hero-Harley 400cc motorcycle pictures surfaces out

The initial pictures of the first bike made by Harley Davidson in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp have been out. The speciality of the motorcycle is that it is totally made in India and targets the buyers at home. Speaking clearly, the Harley Davidson has targeted the 350-400cc market that is dominated by Royal Enfield.

The Harley Davidson 400cc segment bike is powered by 420cc single cylinder engine that is air/oil cooled. The output figures of the engine is yet unknown. However, it is expected that the engine will give preference to torque along with mid-range performance. The engine is expected to be paired with 6 speed gearbox along with slip and assist clutch. The bike might offer different modes like rain and sports. When it comes to braking, the motorcycle offers dual disc brakes by Bybre. It will offer dual channel ABS as standard.

In terms of suspension, the motorcycle offers USD forks at the front and twin shock setup at the rear. The wheels are alloy and the front is 18 inch while the rear is 17 inch (140 section). The headlamp is round and this reminds us of the regular cruisers. In term of electronics, a fully digital display is offered on the bike. The LED headlamp offers a horizontal DRL at the centre while the tail-lamp at the rear is rectangular shaped.

In terms of pricing, we expect that the Hero-Harley 400cc motorcycle might be around Rs 2.5lakh-Rs 3 lakh as it launches in India. We expect Harley Davidson will launch the motorcycle in the upcoming months of 2023.